Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has added to intense speculation that former President Donald Trump will run for the White House in 2024 while addressing Republicans during an event in the key battleground state of Iowa.

“I think he’s gonna run,” Jordan said of Trump during his keynote speech before the Dallas County Republican Party’s “Party Like a Patriot” event on Thursday, according to the Des Moines Register. “I want him to run. He’s proven he can take the heat. We’re at a moment now where you’ve got to have someone who’s willing to fight, willing to stand up to all the abuses.”

Trump himself has stoked buzz about another run for the presidency, even telling Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity that he has made a decision on whether to run.

“You’re not going to answer, but I have to ask. Where are you in the process — or — let me ask you this, without giving the answer – what the answer is — have you made up your mind?” Hannity asked Trump in a June interview.

“Yes,” the former president replied to cheers and applause from the audience.

Not only is there a flurry of interest about a possible 2024 bid by Trump — but who the former president would select as running mate for vice president has people inside and outside the Beltway talking. Trump has said that he would “certainly consider” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), another possible 2024 contender, as his running mate.

“I would certainly consider Ron,” he told the Fox Business Network’s Varney & Company in June.

“I was at the beginning of Ron, I was the first one to endorse him when he came out as a congressman that a lot of people didn’t know, and my endorsement helped him tremendously, and I know him very well. He’s a great guy,” he added. “We have other great people. I mean, you look at some of … the Republican people that have done a great job with states, and you don’t see that with the Democrats. I mean, they kept their states closed and locked down, and the schools are closed. It’s just absolutely outrageous how they get away with it.”