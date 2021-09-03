White House: Joe Biden Visits Wounded Warriors at Walter Reed

Staff carry flowers from a motorcade as US President Joe Biden and US first lady Jill Biden visit wounded troops at Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on September 2, 2021. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden traveled to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Thursday evening to visit wounded warriors, according to the White House.

The president and first lady spent about two hours at Walter Reed, but further details of the visit were not shared with reporters.

A motorcade waits as U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. first lady Jill Biden visit wooded troops at Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on September 2, 2021. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Reporters watched as the Bidens entered the hospital with staffers carrying bouquets of flowers.

The Marine Corps revealed Thursday that 15 Marines who were wounded in the twin suicide bombing attacks in Kabul were at the hospital. One is in critical condition, three are in serious condition and 11 are in stable condition.

The president also attended the dignified transfer 13 troops where were killed in the attack, but was heavily criticized for looking at his watch during the ceremony.

Biden has resisted answering additional questions about Afghanistan, trying to move on from the disastrous withdrawal.

