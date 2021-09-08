One-fifth of Americans say they are not planning to get vaccinated for the Chinese coronavirus, and another 11 percent say they remain unsure, an Economist/YouGov survey released this week found, as Dr. Anthony Fauci seemingly places blame on the unvaccinated population as coronavirus cases soar.

The survey asked respondents to describe their “personal situation regarding COVID-19 vaccines.”

Sixty percent, overall, indicated they are fully vaccinated, four percent said they have started the vaccination process, and five percent said they plan to get vaccinated. However, 21 percent said they “will not” get vaccinated, and 11 percent said they are “not sure” about getting vaccinated.

While a majority of Democrats, Republicans, and independents said they are either fully vaccinated or in the process of becoming so, 30 percent of Republicans said they “will not” get vaccinated, as did 22 percent of independents.

The news comes as coronavirus cases rose by over 300 percent from last Labor Day weekend, despite the prevalence and availably of vaccines and the reinstitution of mask mandates in certain states and localities across the country.

The survey, taken September 4-7, 2021, among 1,500 respondents, has a margin of error of +/-2.8 percent.

The news follows Fauci’s conversation with NPR’s Mary Lousie Kelly, in which he seemingly blamed millions of unvaccinated Americans for being unable to determine where the country is in terms of the arc of the pandemic.

“You can’t have 90 million people who are eligible to be vaccinated who are not vaccinated and expect that you can make a good prediction about where we’re going to be,” he said.

“Because when you have people unvaccinated to the extent that they are unvaccinated, you have the possibility of the virus continuing to circulate, mutating, forming more variants and getting us back into another situation similar to or worse than Delta,” he added.

Recent surveys suggest the Biden administration is failing in its attempt to convince the vast majority of eligible Americans to get vaccinated. The Biden administration missed its goal of having 70 percent vaccinated by July 4. To date, the administration has fallen far short of that goal. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 53.2 percent of the U.S. population is considered fully vaccinated, and 62.5 percent have received at least one shot.

Moreover, poll after poll suggests that those who remain unvaccinated are standing firm in their decision and will not be persuaded to get the jab.

The news also follows the emergence of hundreds of documents showing the National Institutes of Health (NIH) issued a “bat coronavirus grant” of $3.1 million to a group, $599,000 of which went to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Meanwhile, Fauci has continued to claim that the U.S. did not fund gain-of-function research.