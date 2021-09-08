Rick Scott: We ‘Should Do Nothing’ on Spending Bills Until There’s ‘Thorough Investigation’ of Afghanistan

During an interview released on Wednesday’s “Fox News Rundown,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) argued there should be no action on either of the spending bills until there is a “thorough investigation” of the events that occurred in Afghanistan.

Scott said, “They should do nothing until we do a thorough investigation of whatever happened in Afghanistan. Thirteen Americans died because of the failure of Joe Biden.”

He added, “We need to know exactly how the decisions were made, and Congress, we need to stop wasting money. The so-called infrastructure bill had — less than half of it had anything to do with infrastructure.”

