Alleged Robber Hospitalized After Being Shot in Face by Armed Citizen

An alleged robber is hospitalized in Houston, Texas, after being shot in the face Wednesday by an armed citizen.

KHOU-11 notes the shooting occurred Wednesday about 11 p.m., when an alleged armed robber approached a citizen and demanded he hand over his belongings.

The citizen responded by pulling his own gun and shooting the alleged robber in the face.

ABC 13 reports Houston Police Lt. Wilkens said, “The complainant was defending himself. He had a pistol as well. He shot one time, hit him in the face. He went down and, not long after that, HFD was close by and our units were close by. We got on the scene. HFD transported the individual.”

The alleged robber is expected to survive.

The incident occurred less than one week after constitutional carry became the law of the land in Texas.

Breitbart News pointed out that Texas was the 21 state to adopt constitutional carry as the framework for carrying handguns for self-defense.

The other 20 states are: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

