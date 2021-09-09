JD Vance, Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Ohio, called Thursday for businesses not to comply with President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates on companies.

Vance said in a statement:

Joe Biden’s proposed covid mandates are not only illegal and unconstitutional, they’re morally reprehensible. While Joe Biden likes to talk about millions of American citizens as if they’re nothing more than vermin to be ruled by him and his friends, he’s revealed himself to be nothing more than a geriatric tyrant. No American citizen should ever be forcibly segregated by the government over their vaccine status. The Federal Government’s attempt to bully and coerce citizens into choosing between their livelihood and their own bodily autonomy must be resisted. I have a simple message for America’s business community: DO NOT COMPLY. Do not comply with the mandates. Do not pay the government fines.

“Don’t allow yourself to be bullied and controlled. Only mass civil disobedience will save us from Joe Biden’s naked authoritarianism,” the Ohio republican concluded.

"No American citizen should ever be forcibly segregated by the government over their vaccine status." JD Vance, candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, has one message in response to Joe Biden's tyrannical vaccine mandate: #DoNotComply. pic.twitter.com/qe6cdY167F — JD Vance for U.S. Senate Press (@JDVancePress) September 9, 2021

Earlier Thursday, President Joe Biden announced additional federal vaccine requirements affecting up to 100 million Americans.

Biden’s directive requires all federal employees receive the vaccination against COVID-19, with no option of being periodically tested to opt out. Additionally, Biden mandated 300,000 educators in federal Head Start programs must get the jab and urged governors to require shots for both teachers and staffers. Further, the Department of Labor will require all employers with 100 or more workers to mandate their employees get vaccinated or undergo testing at least once a week.

Biden stated during his White House speech:

We’ve been patient but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us. Many of us are frustrated with the nearly 80 million Americans who are still not vaccinated, even though the vaccine is safe, effective and free.

“These pandemic politics as I refer to are making people sick, causing unvaccinated people to die,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA), which represents approximately 30,000 federal law enforcement officers and agents across the United States, came out against Biden’s mandate, saying: “Vaccination should be promoted through education and encouragement – not coercion.”

Larry Cosme, president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, said in a statement:

The Biden-Harris Administration’s action to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for all federal employees is misguided. Today, 75 percent of American adults have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. We are well on our way to herd immunity based on voluntary vaccination. A mandate at this time only undermines these voluntary vaccination efforts and reduces public comfort in getting vaccinated.

“We will continue to review the legal landscape for this order and act as appropriate to support our members and voice their concerns. We are nation built on freedom. We are law enforcement officers who defend that freedom. And we deserve the freedom to make our own health decisions,” he added.