Nolte: More Democrats Fear Trump Supporters and Unvaccinated than Taliban

“Fifty-seven percent (57%) of Democratic voters believe supporters of Donald Trump are a serious threat to the nation,” reports pollster Scott Rasmussen. What’s more, 56 percent of Democrats see the unvaccinated as a “serious threat” to America.

By comparison, fewer Democrats consider the Taliban (44 percent), China (44 percent), socialists (19 percent), illegal immigrants (20 percent), Russia (37 percent), and defund the police activists (24 percent) as a serious threat.

Republicans, however, chose the Taliban (66 percent), defund the police lunatics (62 percent), and China (58 percent) over Trump supporters (9 percent) and the unvaccinated (29 percent).

Independent voters are much closer to Republicans than Democrats.

This poll helps to explain the recent behavior of His Fraudulency Joe Biden, who just armed the Taliban with tens of billions of dollars in operational war equipment and handed them hundreds of American hostages, while, at the same time, he and the media are much more focused on waging war against Trump supporters and the unvaccinated.

As much as I despise the Democrat party and Biden, if someone were to ask me if I see “Biden supporters” or “Democrats” as a serious threat to the country, my answer would of course be no. I have friends and loved ones who are both, and they are not a threat to anyone.

But this hatred, fear, and othering of Trump supporters and the unvaccinated is what elected Democrats and their fake media allies have wrought. The demonization campaign against Trump and his supporters, the dehumanization campaign against the unvaccinated, perfectly mirrors how Hitler scapegoated the Jews, by twisting them into something diseased and dangerous and standing in the way of prosperity and Hitler’s socialist utopia.

And the more you think about it, it’s just plain nuts to fear the unvaccinated (especially if you are vaccinated) and Trump supporters more than the same Taliban who made 9/11 possible, who gave safe harbor and support to the same people who murdered almost 3,000 innocent American by flying passenger planes into buildings.

At the same time, only 57 percent of Democrats see Trump supporters as a threat, which, sadly, is a lower number than I would have otherwise expected.

