Watch: Breitbart News’s Alex Marlow on TPUSA Live

Watch Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow during hour two of TPUSA Live at Turning Point USA’s headquarters from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Eastern.

Marlow will be joining host Jon Root for hour two of TPUSA Live, which is officially launching on Monday.

The Breitbart News editor-in-chief will have unfiltered conversations about politics and everything else happening on a daily basis in today’s culture, and will also be joined by TPUSA founder and Executive Director Charlie Kirk and TPUSA’s Benny Johnson.

The newly launched TPUSA Live is a three-hour livestream featuring TPUSA contributors, prominent conservative influencers, and news personalities who will break down what’s happening within culture and across the conservative movement and offer real-time reactions and unfiltered commentary on the news of the day.

The team goes live from TPUSA’s headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.

