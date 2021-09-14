Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig was disrupted by radical Black Lives Matter protesters and forced to change venues during his official announcement to run for governor of Michigan, challenging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

Craig officially entered the 2022 gubernatorial race against Whitmer on Tuesday as he made his announcement at Belle Isle State Park in Detroit.

Making his announcement, he was surrounded by Detroit Will Breathe, a radical local BLM group, chanting, “Hey hey, ho ho, James Craig has got to go!” The group also chanted, “James Craig is full of hate! We won’t let him win our state,” WJBK reported.

In between their chants, he was able to say a few words, “I’ve got one thing to say, I’m running for governor.” Before being followed by protestors, he walked back to his vehicle and moved to another location. He added, “I’m running for governor of the state of Michigan. Running for governor of the state of Michigan. Let’s go.”

The former police chief told the Detroit News that it was a “big disappointment” that the Michigan Department of Natural Resources failed to take steps to protect him and his campaign from the demonstrators.

“The DNR knew about the potential for protests yesterday, I’m told. … They indicated they were going to come and move the protesters back,” Craig added. “That never happened. So it makes me wonder if it was by design.”

The former law enforcement officer also accused the DNR of having “no respect for my safety or the safety of my team. They would not show up knowing that this group had the potential to become violent.”

He also mentioned that the protestors have no respect for his First Amendment right to speak, “They wanted to disrupt my speech, and they did that,” noting that they were “very aggressive” with his staff.

“The vast majority of Michiganders are turned off by liberal radicals who try to insult us and cancel our voices. I voted for President Trump both times,” Craig’s campaign told Breitbart News. “We are going to hold Governor Whitmer accountable for failed policies that put small businesses under, cost us our jobs, and yes, she failed to fix the damn roads!”

The former police chief had previous disputes during the BLM protests and riots in 2020. “Craig took credit for keeping peace and relative quiet during the protests, the demonstrators argue he overlooked their demands and used excessive force during the clashes,” WJBK said.

The Detroit News reported more on the previous conflicts:

But Detroit Will Breathe repeatedly called for Craig to be fired, alleging that Detroit officers used unjustified force during demonstrations. A federal judge in September 2020 granted a temporary restraining order requested by the group that barred Detroit police officers from using certain tactics and equipment on “peaceful protesters” for 14 days, including the use of striking weapons like batons and shields and chemical agents (including, but not limited to, tear gas and pepper spray),. At a May 30, 2020 rally, some demonstrators threw objects at police, including small bricks, M-80 fireworks and rocks, Craig said at the time.

Craig was the Detroit’s top law enforcement official from May 2013 to June 1 2021, when he retired. He is considered to be one of the top Republican contenders in the race to unseat Whitmer.

Video (above) of the incident was captured by “BG on the Scene,” a self-described independent reporter.

