Pfizer Says Vaccine Efficacy Waning over Time: Pushes Booster Shots

Pfizer prefaced its upcoming presentation to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss its application for Chinese coronavirus booster shots by asserting data shows vaccine efficacy wanes over time.

Pfizer is expected to present the information to the FDA for its scheduled meeting on Friday, September 17.

According to the presentation, “Real-world data from Israel and the United States suggest that rates of breakthrough infections are rising faster in individuals who were vaccinated earlier.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Americans may very well require booster shots to maintain protection against the coronavirus. https://t.co/wrDhcZ0DXC — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 13, 2021

Further, Pfizer attributes this primarily to “waning of vaccine immune responses over time,” not necessarily a specific variant.

Researchers from Israel and United Kingdom are expected to speak at the presentation.

Israel officials, specifically, will “present data from that country on booster protection against infections and severe disease, according to the agenda, and a professor of medical statistics from the University of Bristol will present data on real-world vaccine effectiveness,” according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, two senior vaccine regulators who are exiting the FDA this fall recently published a paper dismissing the immediate need for coronavirus booster shots, contending it undermines confidence in existing vaccines. They conclude that “vaccine efficacy is substantially greater against severe disease than against any infection.”

“In addition, vaccination appears to be substantially protective against severe disease from all the main viral variants,” the authors wrote, adding that there is “still high vaccine efficacy against both symptomatic and severe disease due to the delta variant.”

“Current evidence does not, therefore, appear to show a need for boosting in the general population, in which efficacy against severe disease remains high,” they wrote.

Pfizer/BioNTech data released Wednesday suggests a third dose of the vaccine "strongly boosts" protection against the variant. https://t.co/LFqNm5OzIG — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 1, 2021

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has also weighed in on the administration’s push for booster shots in the U.S., highlighting the hypocrisy of the leftists cheering Biden’s agenda on.

“Biden’s administration came out and said, ‘We’re going to boosters on a specific day,’ but it had not been studied by the FDA. The two top officials resigned because they felt this was…Can you imagine if Trump had unilaterally set a date for FDA without having underlying data?” he asked during a packed press conference in Newberry, Florida, on Monday.

“I mean, the corporate press would have a meltdown,” he added. “I mean, it would be wall-to-wall hysteria about him perverting science and not following experts.”