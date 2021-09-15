President Joe Biden’s approval rating on the Chinese coronavirus has sunk underwater after he placed vaccine mandates on mid-sized to large businesses and federal employees and contractors, according to Tuesday’s Quinnipiac University poll.

Only 48 percent of U.S. adult respondents approve of Biden’s handling of the coronavirus crisis with 49 disapproving. In August, those numbers were flipped. Fifty-three percent approved and 40 percent disapproved.

In just one month, Biden’s disapproval rating on coronavirus has jumped nine points while his approval rating has shrunk five points.

The terrible numbers for Biden on his strongest issue going into the 2020 election seems to be due to independents, who marked Biden in the Tuesday poll at a 44 percent approval rating on coronavirus with a 53 disapproval rating.

NEW Quinnipiac national poll (Sept 10-13): Biden approval/disapproval: 42/50

Biden handing of coronavirus: 48/49. First national poll I've seen showing Biden underwater on COVID approval. Conducted entirely after his call for vaccine mandates.https://t.co/y5GE7AjFJ0 — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 14, 2021

The respondents also revealed in the poll that 70 percent of Americans say they are dissatisfied with Biden’s America. Only 29 percent said they are “very satisfied” with America after former President Trump left office.

It should be noted Quinnipiac University poll notoriously leans Democrat. FiveThirtyEight rates the Quinnipiac as Democrat “bias” poll.

The polling numbers come after Biden placed new vaccine mandates on Americans after his overall approval polling number sank to 39 percent, due in large part to his deadly Afghan evacuation.

Biden announced the vaccine mandate on September 8. “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” Biden scolded 80 million people who remain unvaccinated, practicing their individual freedom to do so. Biden also said those who are unvaccinated are risking the lives of “all of us.”

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” he said, while stating the vaccines are “effective.”

Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 1,210 U.S. adult respondents from September 10 – 13 with a margin of error of 2.8 percent.

