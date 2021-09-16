Report: New York Democrat Max Rose Plots House Comeback

The New York Democrat former Rep. Max Rose, who was unseated by Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) in 2020, is reportedly scheming to run for congress again in the same congressional district.

The Democrat is preparing to launch a rematch campaign against Malliotakis in the coming weeks, according to Politico.

However, after the redistricting is finalized, Rose may have a better chance if the congressional district leans more in his favor, but still an uphill battle since he lost by over six percent.

Rose was one of the 13 House Democrats who Republicans unseated last year. The district also favored former President Donald Trump in both elections.

Sources close to Rose told Politico that the former congressman already started hiring campaign staff to fill a team since leaving the President Joe Biden’s task force for the Chinese coronavirus, in addition to contacting former supporters in suspense of the run.

Another source who spoke to Politico addressed Rose’s campaign on the condition of anonymity, said, “He’s rocking and rolling. … He’s been assembling a team, talking to donors, speaking with community leaders. He’s been doing all the steps to line up to potentially make an announcement.”

Rose, if he decides to run, will be facing challenges:

He will have to fight off an opponent running on his left: progressive activist Brittany Ramos DeBarros, another skilled fundraiser. DeBarros, also a veteran, has been endorsed by Brand New Congress, a liberal group that helped propel New York progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to victory.

However, Malliotakis is not currently facing any challengers and has over $800,000 cash on hand.

