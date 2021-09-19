Leftists erupted with outrage on Twitter Sunday after news broke that the Senate parliamentarian said the reconciliation bill will not include a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants, including DREAMers, torpedoing President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda.

As the Associated Press noted, the Senate parliamentarian said, “Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens, a crushing blow to what was the party’s clearest pathway in years to attaining that long-sought goal.”

“The decision by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s nonpartisan interpreter of its often enigmatic rules, is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional Democrats and their allies in the pro-immigration and progressive communities,” noted the Associated Press (AP).

“It badly damages Democrats’ hopes of unilaterally enacting — over Republican opposition — changes letting several categories of immigrants gain permanent residence and possibly citizenship,” it added.

As news of the setback poured out over social media, leftists and their allies were unanimous in their frustration, with many urging Senate Democrats to simply ignore MacDonough and ram the initiatives through anyway.

This ruling by the parliamentarian, is only a recommendation. @SenSchumer and the @WhiteHouse can and should ignore it. We can’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to do the right thing. https://t.co/r1T7T7uQIP — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 20, 2021

Good thing @VP can overrule the senate parliamentarian if she truly believes in immigration justice reform. — Sema (@_SemaHernandez_) September 20, 2021

I beg of the media, stop saying the parliamentarian “blocked” or “ruled” anything. They have zero power. They’re unelected staff giving advisory opinions. Dems must *choose* to give in to whatever the parliamentarian says (and they of course will) — Secular Talk🎙 (@KyleKulinski) September 20, 2021

The parliamentarian can be overruled. https://t.co/YFHpfCUGB5 — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) September 20, 2021

The parliamentarian only issues non-binding advisory opinions. Elizabeth McDonough does not and cannot issue “rulings.” Senators are free to ignore the parliamentarian’s advice (as Nelson Rockefeller did as Senate president in 1975) or fire them (like Trent Lott did in 2001) https://t.co/AQHGlCZFdD — David Nir (@DavidNir) September 20, 2021

According to the parliamentarian's statement you can use reconciliation to change the tax code to benefit a couple thousand already mega wealthy people but you can't use reconciliation to benefit 11 million poor people. See how that works? — Brett "Unions 2021" Banditelli (@banditelli) September 20, 2021

The parliamentarian’s recommendation is just that: a recommendation. Democrats can still deliver citizenship this year. It’s time they side with millions of immigrants, our friends, and our communities. This isn’t over. We need citizenship THIS YEAR. — Undeniable Greisa (@GreisaMartinez) September 20, 2021

NO, the ruling of the Parliamentarian on immigration does NOT mean the door is closing”. We have more chances to include a path to citizenship in the reconciliation package. Let keep pushing! — Erika Andiola (@ErikaAndiola) September 20, 2021

Reminder tonight that 50 Democratic senators + VP can overrule the parliamentarian’s opinion. The parliamentarian works for the Senate, not the other way around. Lives are at stake. Like Reyna said, policy change now. https://t.co/fxhZ3wZj9d — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) September 20, 2021

There's no basis to exclude immigration reform from reconciliation when a parliamentarian ruling in 2003 pretty much explicitly said it was allowed. https://t.co/gh9oQt5T1T — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) September 20, 2021

I am deeply disappointed in the Parliamentarian’s decision tonight, but the fight for immigration reform will continue. Senate Democrats have prepared an alternative proposal for the Parliamentarian’s consideration in the coming days. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) September 20, 2021

The Senate Parliamentarian and Joe Manchin, rotating villains. https://t.co/bpFJH3MILf pic.twitter.com/QunwQE4DdX — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) September 20, 2021

If we were Senate Democrats we would simply overrule the parliamentarian https://t.co/xpPqJ2IaA2 — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) September 20, 2021

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said in a statement that his colleagues will be preparing “alternate proposals” over the next few days:

“Senate Democrats have prepared alternate proposals and will be holding additional meetings with the Senate parliamentarian in the coming days.” 2/ — Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) September 20, 2021