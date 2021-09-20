Ron DeSantis and 25 Republican Governors Demand Southern Border Crisis Meeting with Biden

US Representative Ron DeSantis, Republican of Florida, and candidate for Florida Governor, speaks during a rally with US President Donald Trump at Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Florida, on July 31, 2018. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and 25 other Republican governors Monday demanded a meeting with President Biden about the southern border crisis.

“A crisis that began at our southern border now extends beyond to every state and requires immediate action before the situation worsens,” the group wrote, which includes Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R).

Migrants housed under an overpass in Texas.

“While governors are doing what we can, our Constitution requires that the President must faithfully execute the immigration laws passed by Congress,” the letter continues. “Not only has the federal government created a crisis, it has left our states to deal with challenges that only the federal government has a duty to solve.”

Haitian migrants use a dam to cross to and from the United States from Mexico, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. Thousands of Haitian migrants have assembled under and around a bridge in Del Rio presenting the Biden administration with a fresh and immediate challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers who have been reaching U.S. soil. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Haitian migrants use a dam to cross to and from the United States from Mexico, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. Thousands of Haitian migrants have assembled under and around a bridge in Del Rio presenting the Biden administration with a fresh and immediate challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers who have been reaching U.S. soil. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

“As president, you have the ability to take action to protect America, restore security, and end the crisis now,” they added before requesting an “open and constructive dialogue regarding border enforcement on behalf of U.S. citizens in our states and all those hoping to become U.S. citizens.”

The letter from the governors noted border apprehensions have increased nearly 500 percent from last year with about 9,700 illegal migrant apprehensions have previous criminal records. The Governors also said the highly addictive drug called fentanyl has been recovered more by law enforcement this year than in the combined past three years.

Migrant men bathe in the Rio Grande near the Del Rio-Acuna Port of Entry in Del Rio, Texas, on September 18, 2021. - The United States said on September 18 that it would ramp up deportation flights for thousands of migrants who flooded into the Texas border city of Del Rio, as authorities scramble to alleviate a burgeoning crisis for President Joe Biden's administration. The migrants who poured into the city, many of them Haitian, were being held in an area controlled by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) beneath the Del Rio International Bridge, which carries traffic across the Rio Grande river into Mexico. (Photo by PAUL RATJE / AFP) (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

Migrant men bathe in the Rio Grande near the Del Rio-Acuna Port of Entry in Del Rio, Texas, on September 18, 2021. (PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images).

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.