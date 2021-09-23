Embattled Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) pleaded with fellow radical Democrats on Wednesday to pass practical ideas that President Joe Biden will sign into law.

“We cannot afford to do it all, so we need to pick the things that will meet the most immediate need and impact to the American people,” she said during a meeting with Biden and Democrat leaders, according to Politico.

Focus on “the ideas that can be signed into law,” she added. “Everything else is just chatter.”

Politico also reported that “Murphy has been criticized” by far-left members “for her reluctance to embrace everything now on the table in the spending plan, which spans universal pre-K, free community college and efforts to curb carbon emissions.”

But being criticized by likeminded House members is not as terrible as her chances of retaining District 7’s currently blue seat in Orlando, Florida.

Murphy’s District 7 will be reshaped following the Republican-controlled legislature in the coming months, which places tremendous stress on her far-left voting record. Murphy has voted with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s diktats the vast majority of the time.

Murphy’s urging her fellow radical Democrat members to embrace “practical ideas” is, therefore, perhaps out of necessity, as she also faces a tough 2022 midterm fire-breather Republican opponent, Florida State Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R).

Yet Murphy has not announced she will run for office again, only saying she wishes to help the Democrat party. Murphy had originally planned a Senate primary bid against Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) but unexpectedly dropped out of the race.

Breitbart News asked Murphy for clarification about her future decision but the request for comment was ignored, fueling speculation that Murphy may not run again, perhaps because the Democrat apparatus promised her a different position for exiting the primary against Democrat-anointed Demings.

