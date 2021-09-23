Press Secretary Ignores Question About Hunter Biden’s Laptop upon Reports of Authenticity

White House press secretary Jen Psaki ignored a question Thursday about corroborated reports that Hunter Biden’s laptop is genuine. Psaki denied the laptop was genuine in 2019.

“Jen, I have a question on Hunter Biden. In 2019, you tweeted…” a reporter shouted before Psaki left the press briefing room.

The question was seemingly eluding to Psaki’s tweet in 2019 that said the emails reportedly found on Hunter Biden’s missing laptop was “Russian disinfo.”

Psaki’s tweet included a Politico article, which stated “more than 50 former senior intelligence officials have signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the recent disclosure of emails allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son ‘has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.'”

But recent reporting from Ben Schreckinger’s new book, The Bidens: Inside the First Family’s Fifty-Year Rise to Power, reveals Hunter’s laptop material is genuine, providing evidence that Hunter did “receive a 2015 email” from an executive of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, “thanking him for the chance to meet Joe Biden.”

The corroboration underscores Joe’s direct involvement with Hunter’s business schemes, though the president has claimed ignorance about Hunter’s family business schemes. “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” Biden insisted in 2019.

Schreckinger’s book also asserts a 2017 email from the Burisma executive to Hunter is genuine in which a “proposed equity breakdown of a venture with Chinese energy executives includes the line, ’10 held by H for the big guy?’”

“Match[ing] emails in the leaked cache, and two people who corresponded with Hunter Biden confirmed emails from the cache were genuine,” the Swedish government also confirmed.

Though Psaki ignored questions about Hunter’s laptop, Hunter has confirmed he is missing a laptop.

“There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me,” Hunter Biden explained in April. “It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was the — that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me. Or that there was a laptop stolen from me.”

Since Hunter’s comments, the FBI has collected Hunter’s laptop and is purportedly looking through the device’s contents. According to CNN, it is unknown if the content on the laptop is relevant to an “ongoing criminal investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, primarily in China.”

Apparently, the laptop is also being reviewed by the IRS for “financial issues, including whether he and his associates violated tax laws and money laundering laws.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø 

