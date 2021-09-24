Pew Research Poll Shows President Biden’s Approval Cratering to Historic Lows

President Joe Biden’s approval rating is continuing to crater to historic lows, a recent survey from the Pew Research Center showed.

The survey, taken September 13-19, among 10,371 U.S. adults, found Biden’s approval rating taking a nosedive since July, when 55 percent approved of his job performance. That figure has since fallen ten points, as 44 percent now approve of Biden’s job performance compared to 53 percent who disapprove. In July, his disapproval stood at 43 percent.

Biden’s approval among Democrats has fallen by double-digits, 13 percent, in the same time frame, going from 88 percent to 75 percent, the Hill noted.

There has been a sizable change in approval among members of Biden’s own party. In July, 88% of Democrats said they approved of the way he was handling his job as president. Today, 75% approve, a 13 percentage-point drop. https://t.co/YCGym7I0Af pic.twitter.com/CLwbUEdRp4 — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) September 23, 2021

The survey also showed Biden losing support on specific issues, such as the Chinese coronavirus. For example, in March, Biden’s approval on his handling of the coronavirus stood at 65 percent. It has since declined to 51 percent. Additionally, a majority, 66 percent, are not confident Biden can unify the country, compared to 34 percent who believe he can. That is significant, as that stood as one of Biden’s main promises, calling for “unity, not division” in his inaugural address.

The results coincide with the release of a September 22 Gallup survey, which also showed Biden’s approval rating tumbling to 43 percent. A majority, or 53 percent, disapprove of his job performance. As of Thursday, the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average of polls showed Biden’s approval under water, with 50 percent disapproving and 46 approving.

The ever-plummeting approval ratings follow his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and his crackdown on coronavirus mandates. This month, Biden made waves after delivering a divisive speech in which he essentially blamed the unvaccinated for pandemic woes and announced a coming federal rule requiring private businesses with over 100 employees to either mandate vaccines or implement a weekly testing program.

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” he said to unvaccinated Americans. “And your refusal has cost all of us. So, please, do the right thing.”