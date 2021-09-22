Poll: Biden’s Approval Rating Tumbles to Personal Low of 43%

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has plunged to 43 percent according to a Gallup poll released September 22.

The poll was conducted between September 1 and September 17 on the heels of the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, and amid a sweeping vaccine mandate that requires employers with over 100 employees to mandate vaccinations.

While 43 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s performance, a majority of 53 percent of Americans disapprove of the president’s job to date. Towards the beginning of the summer, his approval rating hovered around 55 percent but dropped to 50 percent in July. Biden’s approval rating shows a 7 percentage point difference from the 50 percent approval rating he garnered in a Fox News poll conducted between September 12 and September 15.

Biden is severely underperforming among independents. Currently, 37 percent of independents approve of Biden which is down significantly from his personal high of 61 percent.

Ninety percent of Democrats approve of the president’s job thus far. Democrat approval ratings registered 98 percent as of early February. Conversely, six percent of Republicans approve of the commander-in-chief.

The poll also surveyed Americans on their feelings regarding Vice President Kamala Harris. The Vice President is deadlocked between an approval rating of 49 percent and a disapproval rating of 49 percent. Ninety-two percent of Liberal Americans approve of Harris, while she has only secured approval from 6 percent of Conservatives. Independents who approve of Harris registered at 46 percent.

Biden received the same 49 percent approval rating as Harris during the same point in his tenure as vice president under Barack Obama. However, Biden’s rating at that point in time was 12 percentage points lower than Obama’s 61 percent approval rating. Presently, Harris’s approval rating is six percentage points higher than the president’s 43 percent.

Harris has performed best among women, the college-educated, those in the 18-year-old to 34-year-old age range, and those making under $100,000 annually.

Congressional approval ratings were also sampled in the Gallup poll. Twenty-seven percent of Americans approve of Congress’s performance, while 69 percent disapprove. Just 30 percent of Americans approve of overall governance. It is worthy to note that the overall governance approval rating has not broken 50 percent since 2003.

The Gallup poll was conducted between September 1 and September 17 and surveyed 1005 individuals over the age of 18 throughout all 50 states. The interviews were conducted via telephone and the margin for error is plus or minus four percentage points.