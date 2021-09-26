Twenty-four people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

CBS2 Chicago reports the 24 shooting victims include a female officer who was shot after arriving on scene at a reported shooting incident.

He wounds were not life-threatening.

A 44-year-old man in the area of “the 700 block of East 92nd Place in the Burnside neighborhood” was approached by two men and shot and fatally wounded Friday night at 7:45 p.m.

ABC 7 notes two teenagers approached a 25-year-old and his girlfriend Friday just before 11 p.m. and opened fire. The 25-year-old opened fire too and an 18-year-old was fatally wounded.

A 31-year-old man “in the 10200 block of South Yates Boulevard” in South Deering was shot multiple times while standing on the sidewalk about 4:20 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

HeyJackass.com lists 347 people shot and wounded in Chicago thus far in September 2021, with 71 shot and killed.

Breitbart News observes at least 13 people were shot Thursday alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

