‘Not a Nice Person’: Liz Cheney’s Reversal on Same-Sex Marriage Gets Mixed Reactions

Rep. Liz Cheney’s newfound support for same-sex marriage garnered mixed reactions from progressives on Sunday, many of whom denounced her reversal as being too little, too late.

During an interview on “60 Minutes,” Cheney said that she was “wrong” to oppose same-sex marriage in the past – a move that split her family due to her sister, Mary Cheney, being an open lesbian.

“I was wrong. I was wrong,” she said. “It’s a very personal issue — and very personal for my family. I believe that my dad was right. And my sister and I have had that conversation … Freedom means freedom for everybody.”

Cheney publicly opposed same-sex marriage during her failed 2013 senate campaign, which sparked a public family feud. In a Facebook post, Mary Cheney’s wife, Heather Poe, wrote: “Liz has been a guest in our home, has spent time and shared holidays with our children, and when Mary and I got married in 2012 — she didn’t hesitate to tell us how happy she was for us. To have her now say she doesn’t support our right to marry is offensive to say the least.”

Despite Cheney’s change-of-heart, the congresswoman from Wyoming heavily mocked on Twitter, with conservatives calling her a sellout and liberals calling her an unrepentant opportunist:

Some liberals indeed embraced Liz Cheney’s switch, including her sister, Mary Cheney, who said on Facebook: “It took a ton of courage to admit that she was wrong back in 2013 when she opposed marriage equality. That is something few politicians would ever do…as her sister I have one more thing that I just have to say. I told you so.”

