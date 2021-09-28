Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) has officially cosponsored legislation offered by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), which would nix President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, stopping the federal government from requiring employers to require vaccines or implement weekly testing programs.

“Joe Biden claims the U.S. Constitution empowers a president to mandate vaccines. He is wrong. Under the Constitution, states, not the federal government have that power,” Brooks said in a statement, challenging anyone to “identify a provision in the U.S. Constitution that unambiguously gives Joe Biden or the federal government the authority he arrogantly claims.”

“Liberty and freedom have combined to help make America the greatest nation in world history. The decision to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is a deeply personal one,” he continued, explaining Americans “must weigh the risks and rewards for themselves.”

“That is the essence of liberty and freedom. For Joe Biden to insert himself into Americans’ healthcare choices is arrogant, dictatorial, despicable and dangerous,” the Alabama Republican continued, vowing to protect “liberty and freedom from dictatorial government oppression with every fiber of my being and every tool at my disposal.”

Biden announced the federal vaccine mandate during a divisive speech on the Chinese coronavirus, in which he lectured unvaccinated Americans for refusing to get the shot thus far.

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us,” he said, announcing his decision to have the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) develop a rule for employers with over 100 employees, either mandating vaccines or implementing a weekly testing program.

As Breitbart News reported last week, OSHA had yet to release a draft to force private businesses to make these moves.

As a result of Biden’s announcement, 24 Republican attorneys general sent a letter to Biden, warning their intention to take legal action if his “dangerous and counterproductive” plan becomes a reality.

“A one-size-fits-all policy is not reasoned decision-making,” they wrote, blasting the illegal nature of Biden’s mandate. “It is power for power’s sake.”

“If your administration does not alter its course, the undersigned state Attorneys General will seek every available legal option to hold you accountable and uphold the rule of law,” they warned.

Notably, in August, Biggs introduced legislation prohibiting businesses receiving federal coronavirus relief funds from mandating vaccines for their workers.

“Employers should not be meddling in the personal, private health care decisions of their employees by mandating the COVID-19 vaccine,”

Biggs said in a statement:

Many of these companies turned to the federal government for support during 2020’s tough economic times, and that support was provided by American taxpayers. Now companies are bullying those same tax-paying employees into taking a vaccine that they may not be comfortable with.

“My bill will stop those companies from enforcing those mandates by requiring them to return the relief funds they received if they don’t allow their employees to make their own personal health care decisions,” he added.