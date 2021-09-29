Report: 14 Shot on Tuesday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Fourteen people were shot, three of them fatally, Tuesday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that 11 were shot and wounded and three were shot and killed.

The first shooting fatality of the day was a woman who was shot and killed at 1:20 a.m. while inside a car “in the 6500 block of South Calumet Avenue.” The 27-year-old was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital.

WGN-TV observed the gunman who killed the woman also shot two men who were standing on the sidewalk near the vehicle, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

The Sun-Times explained a 21-year-old man standing by the street “in the 1500 block of South Christiana Avenue” was shot multiple times and killed about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The third fatality of the day was a 39-year-old who was shot twice at 9:30 p.m. while “in a gangway in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue.” He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Tuesday’s violence comes after Breitbart News noted some 15 were shot, six of them fatally, on Monday alone in Lightfoot’s Chicago.

HeyJackass.com pointed out that 2,921 people have been shot and wounded in Chicago thus far in 2021, and another 610 people have been shot and killed.

