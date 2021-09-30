CLAIM: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed that former President Donald Trump suggested “people inject bleach” to fight the coronavirus.

Psaki made the claim after a New York Times reporter asked her to respond to criticism that President Joe Biden was following many polices that Trump started.

VERDICT: MOSTLY FALSE. President Donald Trump questioned an expert during a press conference about the value of injecting disinfectant or Ultraviolet rays into the body to kill the coronavirus. He did not tell Americans to inject bleach into their arms.

Breitbart News has repeatedly fact-checked this claim that Biden and other Democrats continue repeating when confronted with their own political failures.

From the White House transcript:

THE PRESIDENT: Right. And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. So, that, you’re going to have to use medical doctors with… But it sounds — it sounds interesting to me.

During the same press conference, Trump was asked a follow-up question from a reporter about whether he thought disinfectant should be “injected into a person.”

Trump said no: “It wouldn’t be through injection. We’re talking about through almost a cleaning, sterilization of an area.”