House Passes Funding Bill to Avert Government Shutdown

The House passed a government funding bill Thursday to avoid a government shutdown.

The House passed H.R. 5305, the continuing resolution (CR), with 254 votes in favor and 175 votes against. The vote featured strong House Republican opposition to the bill.

The continuing resolution will fund the federal government until December 3. It will not raise the debt ceiling, as Senate Republicans continue to fight against raising the debt ceiling while Democrats want to spend $3.5 trillion on a reconciliation bill that has little to do with infrastructure.

The Senate passed the bill with bipartisan support, although Senate Democrats shot down Republican amendments.

The bill goes to President Joe Biden’s desk, where the 46th president will likely sign the bill to avert the government shutdown. The federal government would have shut down if the government did not receive funding by the end of Thursday.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.