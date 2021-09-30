House Passes Funding Bill to Avert Government Shutdown

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on September 8, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)
Sean Moran

The House passed a government funding bill Thursday to avoid a government shutdown.

The House passed H.R. 5305, the continuing resolution (CR), with 254 votes in favor and 175 votes against. The vote featured strong House Republican opposition to the bill.

The continuing resolution will fund the federal government until December 3. It will not raise the debt ceiling, as Senate Republicans continue to fight against raising the debt ceiling while Democrats want to spend $3.5 trillion on a reconciliation bill that has little to do with infrastructure.

The Senate passed the bill with bipartisan support, although Senate Democrats shot down Republican amendments.

The bill goes to President Joe Biden’s desk, where the 46th president will likely sign the bill to avert the government shutdown. The federal government would have shut down if the government did not receive funding by the end of Thursday.

US President Joe Biden hands a pen to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after signing S.J. Res. 13, a bill dealing with Employment Discrimination, during a ceremony in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, June 30, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden hands a pen to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after signing a bill in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, June 30, 2021. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

