Mask-erade: Joe Biden Pals Around Maskless at Congressional Baseball Game

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 29: U.S. President Joe Biden visits the Republican dugout during the the Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park September 29, 2021 in Washington, DC. The annual bipartisan game was first played in 1909. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Win McNamee/Getty
Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden abandoned his mask during the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday as he attended the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

Biden joined members of Congress without a mask in their respective dugouts, even embracing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at one point who was also not wearing a mask.

 

U.S. President Joe Biden visits the Republican dugout during the the Congressional Baseball game at Nationals Park September 29, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (3rd L)) looks on as US President Joe Biden (R) has a phone conversation from the Democrats dugout during the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, DC on September 29, 2021. - Biden was inducted into the Congressional Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this evening. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (3rd L)) looks on as Biden has a phone conversation from the Democrats dugout during the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, DC on September 29, 2021. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty)

Biden routinely wears his mask outdoors, even when moving to and from flights aboard Marine One to the White House.

U.S. President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn after returning to the White House September 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images

On September 11th, Biden wore a mask throughout outdoor memorial ceremonies.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden, participate in a wreath-laying ceremony on September 11, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Biden typically wears a mask indoors even though he has now had three shots of the Pfizer vaccine. He frequently removes his mask to speak but sometimes forgets to put his mask back on.

He even wore his mask during bilateral meetings in the Oval Office with world leaders last week.

U.S. President Joe Biden (R) holds a bilateral meeting with Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on September 21, 2021. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley later slammed the maskless Biden for attending Wednesday night’s big game rather than working on the business of government.

“The fact that Joe Biden has time to go to the Congressional baseball game but not time to take questions on Afghanistan or see the humanitarian crisis at the border is a disgrace,” the ex-Trump official tweeted Wednesday night.

