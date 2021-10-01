Poll: 38 Percent of Independents Approve of Joe Biden’s Performance

Thirty-eight percent of independents approve of President Joe Biden’s performance, according to a Friday Associated Press-NORC poll.

Biden’s approval rating among independents is down from 62 percent in July.

Biden has also slipped with Democrats. Eighty-five percent of Democrats approve of Biden on October 1 while 92 percent of Democrats approved of Biden in July. Eleven percent of Republicans approve of Biden, not far from July’s number.

Among black Americans, 42 percent approve of Biden, down from 49 percent in July.

Biden’s approval has also tanked on the immigration issue. Thirty-five percent approve of Biden’s immigration management, eight points lower than April, “when it was already one of Biden’s worst issues,” the poll explains. “Immigration is a relative low point for Biden within his own party with 60% of Democrats saying they approve, along with 6% of Republicans.”

Biden’s poor polling numbers come as the Biden-Harris administration is trying to force through more than $4 trillion worth of spending while inflation has dramatically increased.

But the legislation has not come to fruition because the far-left Democrats are infighting with the more temperate members of the caucus, threatening Biden’s agenda heading into an election year in 2022.

A poll on Wednesday revealed Biden’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is “deeply unpopular” in swing districts across the country. In three House districts, where Reps. Cindy Axne (D-IA), Tom Malinowski (D-NJ), and Elaine Luria (D-VA) are incumbents, the poll found disastrous numbers for Biden’s agenda.

Axne’s district and Malinowski’s district oppose Biden’s radical agenda by 51 percent. In Luria’s district, 52 percent oppose the agenda.

The Associated Press-NORC polled 1,099 adult respondents and was conducted September 23 to 27. The margin of error is 4.2 percent.

