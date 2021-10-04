“The president’s party had to take responsibility for a policy agenda which you opposed. Your view then is our view now,” the Kentucky Republican wrote.

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough said over the weekend that Senate Democrats could raise the debt ceiling using budgetary reconciliation, a procedure Democrats hope to use to pass their $3.5 trillion bill that focuses on social welfare spending and other leftist priorities.

Schumer said last week that Senate Democrats would not pursue a suspension or raising of the debt ceiling using reconciliation.

“Going through the long, convoluted, difficult reconciliation process with debt limit is very, very risky. We’re not pursuing that,” Schumer said after a meeting with Senate Democrats.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said the debt ceiling suspension would receive Republican support if they would not pass the Build Back Better Act.

“Republicans would vote to suspend the debt ceiling through the end of next year if the president abandoned the plans for this $3.5 trillion [bill],” Collins said.