Poll: Ron DeSantis Leads Potential Democrat Opponents

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is leading both of his potential Democrat challengers — Rep. Charlie Crist (R-FL) and Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried — a VCreek/AMG survey found.

The survey, taken September 23-27, 2021, among 405 likely voters, showed the Republican incumbent leading both of his potential challengers in the upcoming gubernatorial race.

DeSantis leads former Gov. Crist, by eight percentage points — 47 percent to 39 percent. In that matchup, 12 percent said they are undecided, and two percent said they would vote for another candidate.

In a potential matchup between DeSantis and his outspoken critic, Fried, the governor leads by double digits — 48 percent to 36 percent. In that case, 11 percent remain undecided, and 5 percent say they would vote for another candidate:

2022 #FLGov General Election Poll: Ron DeSantis (R-Inc) 47% (+8)

Charlie Crist (D) 39% Ron DeSantis (R-Inc) 48% (+12)

“If DeSantis can expand his share of ‘Purple’ voters over the next 12 months, he will be in strong position heading into November 2022,” the survey found, putting DeSantis’s position in further perspective: To put DeSantis’ results in context, in 2018 he won with 49.6%. In 2010 Rick Scott won the Governor Election with 48.9% and reelection with 48.1%. This frame of reference indicates DeSantis’ base is still strongly aligned with him even through the turbulence of COVID.

DeSantis has continued to beat back chatter of a presidential run, making it clear he is focusing on his job in the Sunshine State.

“All the speculation about me [running for president] is purely manufactured,” he told reporters last month.

“I just do my job and we work hard. … I hear all this stuff and honestly, it’s nonsense,” he added.

Similarly, a Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll released last month showed DeSantis leading both by double-digits.