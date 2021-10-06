Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) admitted Wednesday to only wearing a mask in public because she was aware of a cameraman, a Washington Free Beacon video reveals.

“I’m just wearing it because I’ve got a Republican tracker here,” Tlaib said, laughing, to a man she was interacting with at an event in Detroit, Michigan.

Caught on Video: @RashidaTlaib Admits She Only Wears Mask for Cameras "I'm just wearing it because I've got a Republican tracker here" Via @CAndersonMOhttps://t.co/AXLSdZB7SE pic.twitter.com/OlktNkZjzM — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 6, 2021

The man with whom Tlaib was speaking “mistakenly thought the Democrat scolded him for being ‘the one unmasked guy’ in the area.”

Over the summer, Tlaib faced several controversies over inconsistent masking while demanding perpetual masking from others. Breitbart News spotted the far-left “Squad” member standing on the street in Washington, D.C., with her mask dangling from her ear.

In August, the Tlaib scolded Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for not following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) masking guidelines.

“The KY Senator is throwing a tantrum as his state is being swallowed whole by this virus, again. People are getting sick and dying. 98 counties in Kentucky have a high incidence rate of COVID-19,” she wrote on social media. “He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus.”

The KY Senator is throwing a tantrum as his state is being swallowed whole by this virus, again. People are getting sick and dying. 98 counties in Kentucky have a high incidence rate of COVID-19. He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus. https://t.co/ZgfqVxN4KL pic.twitter.com/XmLIFvvR23 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 9, 2021

The very next day, a video posted to social media showed Tlaib dancing maskless at a crowded indoor wedding celebration.

She’s setting a great example by showing us all that we have nothing to be afraid of. Live your life. pic.twitter.com/LRxOyMFJsD — Gina Bontempo (@FlorioGina) August 9, 2021

Back in March, Paul suggested in a Senate hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci that wearing a mask while vaccinated was “just theater.”

“You’re telling everybody to wear a mask, whether they’ve had an infection or a vaccine,” Paul said to Fauci. “If people that have had the vaccine or have had the infection… if we’re not spreading the infection, isn’t it just theater?”

“Here we go again with the theater. Let’s get down to the facts,” Fauci replied. “Let me just state for the record that masks are not theater. Masks are protective.”