Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) defended Columbus Day from the woke left on Monday as members of the radical left recognize “Indigenous Peoples Day,” defending the Italian explorer as someone who displayed “courage, determination, and perseverance” and noting that those who wish to erase the day on the calendar “do so as part of a mission to portray the United States and Western history in a negative light as they seek to blame our country and its values for all that is evil in the world.”

DeSantis’s official proclamation recognizes that Columbus Day “commemorates the life and legacy of Columbus,” who “made Europeans conscious of the existence of the New World and whose travels opened the door for the development of European settlements in the Western Hemisphere, which would ultimately lead to the establishment of the United States of America.”

The proclamation briefly walks through the history of the day, noting that Americans “must learn from history and continue to discuss Columbus’s contributions, discoveries, and experiences rather than revise history, and acknowledge that individuals who seek to defame Columbus and try to expunge the day from our civic calendar do so as part of a mission to portray the United States and Western history in a negative light as they seek to blame our country and its values for all that is evil in the world, rather than see it as the force for good.”

The proclamation adds that it is important to “appreciate the exploration and development of civilization in this hemisphere with optimism, hope, and an appreciation of the trail-blazing legacy of American heroes who built the greatest nation the world has ever known.”

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, Ron DeSantis Governor of the State of Florida, do hereby extend greetings and best wishes to all those observing October 11, 2021, as Columbus Day,” it reads:

Meanwhile, members of the radical left, including President Biden, are recognizing “Indigenous Peoples Day” in replacement of the original holiday:

This Indigenous Peoples' Day, @USDOT honors the history, culture, and achievements of Native Americans and recognizes our role in ensuring Indigenous people have ready access to safe, reliable transportation services. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) October 11, 2021

Happy Indigenous Peoples’ Day! Taking today to reflect on our Taíno and Arawak ancestors. Their existence is reflected in words we use today like Hurricane (juracán), Barbecue (barbacoa), & Yuca, which come from Taíno languageǳ Drop any fave books, info, or resources below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/f0kx0OCq8P — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 11, 2021

Pres. Biden became the first U.S. president to issue a proclamation marking Indigenous Peoples' Day. pic.twitter.com/jnDPhnma5S — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 11, 2021

Honoring Indigenous Peoples’ Day is an effort to tell the truth about our country’s history. Since the ‘90s, universities, localities, and states have formally replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s or Native Americans’ Day. — ACLU (@ACLU) October 11, 2021

On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we honor Indigenous communities in Michigan and across the nation. We recommit ourselves to standing up for justice and closing systemic gaps in our society. pic.twitter.com/Ab1oOwjHEb — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 11, 2021

Today for the first time as a state, we mark Indigenous Peoples' Day. Join me as we celebrate New York Indigenous Peoples, their sovereignty, & their place in history — and as we recognize the scars left by their unjust treatment & build foundations of trust. pic.twitter.com/gRYZ0Ce9lG — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 11, 2021

Biden also used the day to issue a statement celebrating “National Coming Out Day,” expressing his devotion to “LGBTQ+ people.”