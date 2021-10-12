As Inflation Rocks Virginia, McAuliffe Turns to Democrat Big Guns 

While Virginia voters feel the impact of the Democrats’ economic agenda less than one month away from electing a new governor, gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe taps Democrat big guns Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Stacey Abrams, and Jill Biden to join him on the campaign trial.

Last year, Democrat governor Ralph Northam signed a law that increased the state’s gas tax by 30 percent. Coupled with the rising costs of the Biden Administration, Virginia gas prices increased to a level not seen since October 2014, with the average cost per gallon at $3.08.

ABC 13 Roanoke, VA: “Prices at the pump are SKYROCKETING with record breaking numbers in Virginia.” “These are the highest prices we’ve seen since October 2014 with the average price $3.10—that’s about a dollar higher than last year.” pic.twitter.com/Ggtj2WrdT7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 11, 2021

According to American Automobile Association (AAA) spokesperson Morgan Dean, “Right now, in the state of Virginia, we’re paying 97 cents more than we’re paying last year.” Dean attributed the increased gas prices to rising crude oil prices.

“The price of crude oil makes up more than 50% of what we pay at the pump, so the higher the crude oil prices are, the more we’re paying at the pump,” said Dean. Last October, crude oil prices were as low as $40 per barrel, but now the price is double that, at $80.

As Virginia restaurants begin to open their doors again, many small business owners are having trouble balancing affordable prices for consumers and livable wages for employees with increased food costs. The U.S Bureau of Labor and Statistics shows 12-month inflation rates rose across the board. All items saw an increased inflation rate of 5.3 percent during the last month. The price of food increased by 3.7 percent, particularly three percent for eating at home and 4.7 percent for food away from home.

Despite Democrat candidates being attacked for rising inflation, McAullife is hopeful that popular Democrats Obama, Abrams, and both Bidens can help increase his shrinking lead over Republican Candidate Glenn Youngkin. McAuliffe announced the upcoming campaign schedule on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, where he said, “There’s gonna be a lot of excitement.” McAuliffe continued, “[voters] have to come out in this off year because literally their lives depend on it.”