Watch: ‘F*ck Joe Biden’ Goes Global as Protesters Shout in Rome

People wave national flags during a protest against the mandatory sanitary pass called "green pass" in the aim to limit the spread of the Covid-19 in central Rome on October 9, 2021. (Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images)
Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Crowds are increasingly expressing their disapproval of President Joe Biden, not only in the U.S. but across the globe as demonstrators shout “fuck Joe Biden!” from American college football games to protests in Rome.

During an anti-coronavirus mandate protest in Italy, protesters reportedly shouted “fuck Joe Biden” as they passed the American Embassy in Rome Saturday:

The phenomenon has swept the United States. One of the most recent scenes occurred last week during Biden’s arrival to Howell, Michigan, where Trump supporters held signs reading, “Fuck Biden,” “Biden is a Traitor,” and “China Joe Must Go!”

Demonstrators protest the visit of US President Joe Biden to Howell, Michigan, on October 5, 2021. - Biden visits Howell to speak about his infrastructure bill and Build Back Better agenda. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)

Demonstrators gathering outside the Department of Education office in New York last week also shouted “fuck Joe Biden and de Blasio” during a protest against coronavirus mandates:

All the while, the phrase has been erupting at college football games week after week:

Earlier this month, NASCAR fans also engaged, breaking out into the chant during NASCAR’s Xfinity Series at the Talladega speedway. However, the NBC reporter on site bizarrely asserted fans were shouting “Let’s Go Brandon.” Video shows that is clearly not the case:

