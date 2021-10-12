First Lady Jill Biden will stump for former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) on Friday as he pushes for a second term in a tightening race, the White House announced Monday.

Biden will join McAuliffe in Henrico, near Richmond, to “mobilize Democrats during early voting,” according to a campaign release.

The Hill reports the first lady’s appearance on the campaign trail comes as polls show McAuliffe and Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin are neck-in-neck less than a month before Election Day.

It follows earlier efforts by her to engage with potential Democrat supporters.

ROFL. Uh-oh, gang, here comes "Dr. Jill Biden" to save the day for Democrats! https://t.co/zD6su3dZ1K — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 14, 2021

A poll released last week by Emerson College and Nexstar Media Group found the race is tied among likely Virginia voters: McAuliffe secured 49 percent support, while Youngkin has 48 percent, the Hill reports.

One percent of voters said they are planning to vote for someone else while two percent said they are still undecided.

Additionally, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report moved the race from “lean Democratic” to “toss-up” last month.

In the Commonwealth of Virginia, governors cannot seek consecutive terms, a restriction unique to that state. McAuliffe was governor from 2014-18. He previously chaired the Democratic National Committee from 2001-05.

Former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will also campaign with McAuliffe this weekend, his campaign announced.

This week’s appearance by Jill Biden on the campaign trail is not the first time the White House has seen fit to deploy her over the past 12 months.

As Breitbart News reported, she visited the political battleground states of Wisconsin and Iowa last month to help vulnerable Democrats as they try to shore up support and consider their chances of keeping their seats and the majority in the House.