Ted Cruz Hauls in $3.7 Million for Campaign Years Ahead of Reelection Bid

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) — who is years away from a reelection bid for Texas’s U.S. Senate seat — announced his campaign raised millions, putting him ahead of any potential field of challengers.

The senator announced raised $3,709,000 during the third quarter of 2021 between all of his fundraising affiliates such as Ted Cruz for Senate, Ted Cruz Victory Committee, and Jobs, Freedom, Security PAC.

According to the campaign’s press release, the efforts included almost 61,000 donors, with 98 percent of the donations were less than $100. More so, during Cruz’s third quarter, his average donation size was $36.

In the first nine months of 2021, Cruz was able to raise over $14 million from more than 179,000 donors, giving him an astonishing $6,242,000 cash on hand, years out before a 2024 bid for reelection to the U.S. Senate.

Steve Guest, a spokesman for the Texas Republican, said, “Senator Ted Cruz continues to see enormous support from the people of Texas and Americans across the country.”

Sen. @TedCruz sounds off as roughly 10,000 mostly Haitian migrants are crowded under a border bridge in South Texas. pic.twitter.com/4ZvkKDItKy — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 17, 2021

“During the past 9 months, Sen. Cruz has been holding Biden-Harris accountable as their disastrous agenda worsens the crisis at the border, drives inflation, and continues to harm the American people,” Guest added. “Sen. Cruz is appreciative for the staunch support from the tens of thousands of grassroot supporters across the Lone Star State and the country who have generously contributed.”

Cruz’s name, however, has been pushed around as a possible 2024 White House contender.

