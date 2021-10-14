Port of Long Beach Director Warns Cargo Backlog Is ‘National Crisis’

In a Thursday interview with Yahoo Finance, Mario Cordero, Executive Director of the Port of Long Beach, warned that the cargo backlog at some U.S. ports has become a “national crisis.”

"This issue is a national crisis with regard to the supply chain and for that matter a global crisis," Port of Long Beach Exec. Dir. @MarioCorderoLB says about supply chain disruptions. "This is peak season… the root of the problem has been going back to the COVID era." pic.twitter.com/zPqfdPT5Vc — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) October 14, 2021

