CDC Issues Holiday Guidance: Mask Up, Get Vaccinated

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday issued guidance for celebrating the holidays as the season approaches, instructing people to get vaccinated for the Chinese coronavirus and urging the vaccinated to mask up in certain situations.

“There are several ways to enjoy holiday traditions and protect your health. Because many generations tend to gather to celebrate holidays, the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk and keep your family and friends safer is to get vaccinated if you’re eligible,” the CDC said in the Friday guidance, which coincides with its existing recommendations.

The CDC urges all those eligible to get vaccinated and instructs the unvaccinated to wear “well-fitting masks” in public indoor settings. However, the CDC also extends the rule to the vaccinated if they are in areas with “substantial to high transmission” of the virus.

Additionally, the federal health agency warns that immunocompromised individuals “may not be fully protected even if they are fully vaccinated” and received a booster shot. Because of that, the CDC believes they should wear a mask and follow the protocols recommended for unvaccinated individuals.

The CDC also recommends unvaccinated individuals delay their travel plans until they get the shot.

The guidance follows Dr. Anthony Fauci’s latest case of backpedaling after suggesting it was “too soon to tell” if friends and family could gather for Christmas. Merely 24 hours later, Biden’s White House medical adviser claimed his remark was taken “completely out of context.”

“I encourage people, particularly the vaccinated people who are protected, to have a good, normal Christmas with your family,” he said, reversing his prior position.

Days later, he doubled down on his reversal, encouraging people to “go out there” and “enjoy” Halloween.