President Joe Biden expressed his regret Monday that former Secretary of State Colin Powell died of complications from the coronavirus, despite being fully vaccinated.

Biden commented on Powell’s death after a surprise appearance at the White House honoring the State and National Teachers of the Year on Monday.

“By the way, he had serious underlying conditions, as you know, that’s the problem. It wasn’t that the vaccinations aren’t good, he had two very serious underlying conditions,” he told reporters. “And unfortunately didn’t work. God love him.”

Biden was referring to Powell being treated for multiple myeloma and early stage Parkinson’s disease before his death.

Powell’s family did not mention any underlying conditions in their statement announcing his death.

Biden snapped at a reporter who asked if he still wanted Americans to get vaccinated.

“Absolutely,” he replied. “I know you don’t believe that. So ask questions that you really want an answer to, okay?”

Powell’s death from the virus, despite his being fully vaccinated, sparked immediate controversy on social media among vaccine supporters and opponents.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during the daily briefing that deaths of fully vaccinated individuals are “extremely rare.”

“That has been the case even before the death of Colin Powell, especially among people, older people over a certain age, and people who have underlying health issues or people who are battling other diseases,” she said.