Democrat Terry McAuliffe is “too dangerous” to lead Virginia again, a Restoration Act ad, part of a $1.75 million TV ad buy, released Wednesday — less than two weeks from Election Day — asserts.

“Who will keep us safe in Virginia? Murder rates are at a 20-year high with no end in sight,” the narrator of the ad begins, identifying former Gov. McAuliffe as a “career politician.”

“Last time he was a failure. Under his watch, murder jumped 43 percent. His parole board picks turned criminals loose. Now, he’s cozying up to radical groups that want to defund the police,” the narrator adds. “Terry McAuliffe— he’s too dangerous for Virginia.”

Watch:

The $1.75 million TV ad buy focusing on the Democrat’s “dismal” record on crime will begin airing in the Old Dominion State on Wednesday.

“Murder rates are spiraling in Democrat-run cities and states across America,” Doug Truax, Restoration PAC’s Founder and President, said in a statement.

“Terry McAuliffe has already demonstrated his failure at controlling those rates in Virginia — why would Virginians give him another chance?” he added.

Recent polls show the race narrowing between McAuliffe, who has come under tremendous fire after suggesting parents should not have a say in what schools teach, and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin (R).

A Trafalgar Group survey released on Friday showed the Republican candidate with a 0.9 percent edge, leading the Democrat 48.4 percent to 47.5 percent.

Wednesday’s RealClearPolitics’ average of polls showed McAuliffe’s lead narrowing to 2.2 percent.

This is far from the first time the conservative Super PAC has become actively involved in key elections, releasing a string of powerful, multimillion-dollar ad buys in key swing states leading up to the 2020 election last year.