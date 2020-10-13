Restoration PAC is launching a “nearly $5 million” ad buy in key swing states, featuring a new 30-second spot highlighting the leftist violence and riots that have consumed several U.S. cities over the summer.

The new 30-second spot, titled “Insane,” focuses primarily on what the press release described as “left-wing enabled violence and chaos across America.”

The ad “focuses on an actual 911 call in Fredericksburg, VA, where a frustrated mother with a daughter in the car was trying to get police help as rioters started swarming and attacking her car,” per the press release. “The dispatcher noted that city officials determined police were not to intervene.”

“Let the police do their jobs,” the ad states. “On November 3rd, vote Trump”:

The ad buy also includes a 60-second spot highlighting what the Washington Post described as Joe Biden’s (D) “worst campaign moment,” which occurred on the presidential campaign trail in New Hampshire on April 3, 1987. During an interaction with a voter, the then-senator fabricated his resumé:

“I think I probably have a much higher IQ than you do, I suspect. I went to law school on a full academic scholarship, the only one in my — in my class,” Biden told the voter.

“I was the outstanding student in the political science department at the end of my year. I graduated with three degrees,” he said, adding that he would “be delighted to sit down and compare my IQ to yours if you’d like.”

Those claims, however, were false, as Breitbart News detailed:

Biden did not graduate in the top half of his class in law school, he was not named the outstanding student in his college political science department, he did not graduate with three degrees, nor did he go to law school on a full academic scholarship. Nonetheless, Biden claimed that his recollection was “inaccurate.” His lies were eventually forgotten following the eruption of his plagiarism scandal, leading to his departure in the race.

The upcoming election will “define the future of America,” said Restoration PAC founder and president Doug Truax.

“It’s a choice between those who believe America is great and getting better and those who believe America is rotten to the core and needs radical transformation,” he added.

The nearly $5 million ad buy follows previous multimillion-dollar efforts featuring the Biden ad in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

An October Restoration PAC/Trafalgar Group survey examining the race in the Badger State showed Biden leading Trump 47.2 percent to 44.3 percent. Notably, the survey’s margin of error is +/- 2.89 percent:

Recent Trafalgar Group surveys also show Biden with an edge in Michigan and Pennsylvania: