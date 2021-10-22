Surveillance video from Thursday shows retired Oakland police captain Ersie Joyner shooting and killing one of three alleged robbers in an exchange of gunfire that left Joyner wounded as well.

CBS San Francisco reports that three alleged robbers rushed Joyner while he was pumping gas. One appeared to take his cell phone while other suspects were allegedly “digging in Joyner’s pockets.”

The suspects also appeared to steal jewelry then open Joyner’s car door and allegedly take a backpack. During this process, Joyner was able to step back from the suspects, draw a gun and open fire.

Joyner was shot six times during the shootout. He underwent surgery and is now recovering from his wounds.

.@KTVU has obtained video of the deadly shootout that left retired OPD Capt. Ersie Joyner wounded one critical condition WARNING GRAPHIC pic.twitter.com/RK78r8hOqM — Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) October 22, 2021

The Associated Press notes that Joyner killed one of the suspects.

Oakland police chief LeRonne Armstrong noted that Joyner was “lawfully permitted to carry a gun.”

