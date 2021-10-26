A majority of Republicans want to see former President Trump as the 2024 GOP nominee, a Yahoo! News/YouGov survey released this week found.

The survey asked Republicans and Republican leaners a broad question: Would they rather see Trump or someone else as the Republican nominee in 2024?

A majority, 55 percent, said they would like to see Trump as the nominee, compared to 27 percent who said someone else, and 18 percent who remained unsure.

The survey also presented a list of potential GOP primary candidates and asked, “Who would you rather see as the Republican nominee in 2024?”

A solid plurality, 41 percent, said Trump, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who garnered 18 percent support. No other candidate saw double digit support. Former Vice President Mike Pence came in third place with five percent support, followed by former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, who saw four percent. Eighteen percent said they remain unsure:

2024 National Republican Primary Poll: Trump 41%

DeSantis 18%

Pence 5%

Haley 4%

Rubio 2%

T. Scott 2%

Carlson 1%

Hawley 1%

Cotton 1%

— PollTracker (@PollTrackerUSA) October 25, 2021

The poll also asked respondents across the entire spectrum — not just Republicans — if Trump is helping or hurting the Republican Party. While Republican voters have made it clear they see Trump as the future, 43 percent of adults believe Trump is “hurting” the Republican Party. Just short of one-third, 30 percent, say he is helping. Additionally, 58 percent say he should not run again.

The survey also asked respondents who they would vote for if the 2024 election were held today: Trump or President Biden. Biden takes a three-point edge, garnering 43 percent to Trump’s 40 percent. However, 17 percent remain unsure.

The survey, taken October 19-21, 2021, among 1,704 U.S. adults, has a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percent.

Mark Meadows, former North Carolina congressman who served White House chief of staff to the former president, told Breitbart News Saturday over the weekend that he would bet Trump, who has yet to definitively say if he will run in 2024, will do it.

“I don’t speak for President Trump, but I do speak to him all the time, and I can tell you if I were a betting man, I would bet, I would go all in on the fact that he’s going to run,” Meadows said.

“He’s making decisions, and he’s getting people together, getting his team together. I talked to him about a number of things that we would have to have in place to be prepared for that second term,” Meadows said, noting that it “wouldn’t even be close” in the primary race. He added that Biden’s mounting failures — from coronavirus vaccine mandates to rising gas prices to the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, will bode well for Trump if he chooses to run again.

“I go all over the country, and people are saying, listen, even people who have voted for Joe Biden come up to me and say, ‘Listen. I believed their lie. I believed that they were going to make things different. They’re not. Boy, what I would love to do is have President Trump back in the White House right now,’” Meadows added.

LISTEN: