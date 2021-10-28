WATCH – Chicago Mayor Booed at Union Fundraiser: ‘That’s F***ing Brutal’

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) was apparently met with loud boos during a recent union fundraising event.

The mayor did not appear to be welcome at the annual fundraiser on Sunday for Plumbers Union Local 130, the first union to endorse her in the 2019 runoff election, according to Fox News.

An attendee who asked not to be identified said Lightfoot was “booed off the stage” after talking for a few moments.

“Almost deafening,” the individual claimed. “I was sitting at the table with a bunch of plumbers. They’re like, ‘We’ve never heard that before here.’ … Clearly, their membership is not with her. … They were calling her names. It was bad.”

A clip reportedly taken during the event surfaced online Wednesday and showed Jim Coyne, who is the union’s business manager, introducing the mayor when boos were heard in the background:

“That’s fucking brutal,” a man in the video commented.

However, Pat McCarthy, who is the union’s recording secretary, said Lightfoot did finish her remarks.

“I was there when she was speaking. There were a couple of people in the corner that booed. But it was nothing significant. And it didn’t disrupt the event at all,” McCarthy stated. “I would have to suspect whoever was booing at that event was not a member of this local. … We respect her and we have no problems with the mayor.”

The mayor has sparked the anger of unions due to her vaccine mandate that requires city workers to report their coronavirus vaccine status or be put on unpaid leave, according to the Fox report.

Meanwhile, Lightfoot chided city police officers who refused to disclose their vaccination status and told them not to “ruin their careers” by not complying with the rules, according to WBBM News Radio.

“I really hope that the men and women of the Chicago Police Department, who have been fed a lot of stuff, that’s the most polite and appropriate word I can use, are not going to ruin their careers over going to a website and saying ‘yes’ or ‘no,'” Lightfoot commented.