Nancy Pelosi Claims Democrats on ‘Path’ to Passing Infrastructure Bills

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said during a press conference Thursday that Democrats are on a “path” to passing their dual infrastructure bills.

Pelosi spoke Thursday afternoon as House Democrats released the legislative text for their reconciliation infrastructure bill, or the Build Back Better Act. Democrats scaled down the bill from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion to placate the spending concerns of Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-AZ).

Pelosi also might hold a vote on the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill, or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, on Thursday.

Democrats even cut a provision to institute family paid leave to lower the cost of the provision.

During the press conference, Pelosi labeled the limited Build Back Better Act as “transformational” and “historic.”

“It’s remarkable in that it’s a big vision, a bigger vision than we’ve seen in a very long time, maybe dating back to Franklin Roosevelt and the New Deal, in some respects to Lyndon Johnson, who had a great agenda as well,” she said.

Pelosi potentially faces significant opposition from progressives as she plans to hold a vote on the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“There are too many ‘no’ votes for the BIF [Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework] to pass” on Thursday, Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) chair Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said.

“Hell no on BIF,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) said.

Despite Pelosi’s calling the bill “historic,” she said the bill was “cut in half.”

She stated that Democrats are “on a path” to get Biden’s infrastructure bills passed.

Pelosi refused to answer reporters at the end of the press conference when they asked if the House will have a vote on the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill on Thursday.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News.