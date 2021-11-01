Donors have reportedly threatened to halt 2022 midterm donations unless Democrats resolve their infighting over President Joe Biden’s far-left agenda.

“I am going to take a step back. Not overly thrilled with how things are going,” a Democrat fundraiser told CNBC about his frustration with Democrats’ negotiations over the reconciliation package.

“Anytime there’s been an event with the Democratic leadership, whether it’s in-person, Zoom or on conference calls, donors are venting their frustration at the very public fighting among Democrats and the lack of progress on Biden’s agenda,” said the Democrat fundraiser, who is reported to have worked for multiple Democrats, including Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton.

The Democrat infighting has caused such chaos in the party that another “wealthy” Democrat donor said the money he or she would normally earmark for the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee will be spent with a PAC instead.

“I’ve already redirected a larger contribution last week away from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to one of the outside expenditures because I know at least three PACs will spend my money in a much more directed way,” the donor said.

The donor also conveyed the gubernatorial race in Virginia will also play a role in campaign funding decisions. “I think no one will make the decision on how they will invest until after the election,” the fundraiser said.