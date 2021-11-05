Chicago police officer Jacqueline Villasenor is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of her husband, who was also a Chicago officer.

WGN-TV reports that 37-year-old Jacqueline and her 44-year-old husband were arguing at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night when one of them pulled a gun.

ABC7 notes that the gun was discharged, and he “suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at Lutheran General Hospital.”

COPA was alerted to an off-duty officer-involved shooting that occurred this evening in the 8500 block of West Winona. Investigators are responding to the scene. — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) November 3, 2021

NBC 5 points out that Chicago police superintendent David Brown released a statement on the officer’s death, saying, “I ask for prayers on behalf of this officer’s loved ones as they mourn. I also ask that you keep all of our officers in your thoughts. They had a tremendously challenging year, and losing a fellow officer is never easy.”

