New Mexico Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce told Breitbart News Saturday a Tea Party-style revolution is coming to fight against critical race theory, the coronavirus lockdowns, and open borders.

Pearce, a former congressman, spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle in the wake of Tuesday’s landslide elections in Virginia, New Jersey, and elsewhere. The elections have been mainly perceived as a rejection of the Democrats’ coronavirus policies, advancement of critical race theory (CRT), and open borders.

Pearce said Tuesday’s victories “reaffirms that the people in this country know which direction they want to go.”

Pearce said although Democrats have a voter registration advantage in New Mexico, citizens are starting to see how local and national Democrats are hurting their communities.

“We live on the border, and people see the border crisis,” Pearce said, referring to the border crisis as a “super spreader event.”

Pearce also said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) created a looming “major catastrophe” with her efforts to shut down oil and natural gas production in the resource-rich state of New Mexico.

Boyle noted the New Mexico governor even traveled to Glasgow, Scotland, to advocate for climate change policies.

The New Mexico GOP chairman said New Mexicans have continued to move out of the state due to rising crime, bad schools, and a lousy economy.

Pearce said there is a “total evacuation out of New Mexico” to other states such as Texas, adding Democrats have been unrepentant in their advocacy for critical race theory, which means Americans will reject their policies at the ballot box in 2022.

“They’re going to double down on their radical progressive theology, and they’re going to be pushing those ideas that we are going to be set for something that happened in 2010,” Pearce said. “That was the Tea Party revolution, and this looks like, in my opinion, I lived through that and was running that year, and this election looks to be that big.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.