Steve Sweeney Won’t Concede to Truck Driver; Claims 12,000 ‘Found’ Ballots

Ousted State Senate President Steve Sweeney (D) is refusing to concede the election to Republican truck driver Edward Durr, claiming that 12,000 hitherto uncounted ballots have mysteriously been found and need to be added to the tally.

Sweeney lost by over 2,000 votes last week to Durr, who ran a bare-bones, stealth campaign that stunned the political world. The race has been cast by Republican leaders as a symbol of the country’s rejection of Democrats in the off-year election.

Though the Associated Press called the race for Durr, Sweeney says he can still win based on the supposedly missing ballots. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported:

In a statement Thursday, Sweeney stopped short of conceding. “The results from Tuesday’s election continue to come in, for instance there were 12,000 ballots recently found in one county,” he said. “While I am currently trailing in the race, we want to make sure every vote is counted. Our voters deserve that, and we will wait for the final results.”

U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told a Republican Jewish Coalition conference on Saturday that Durr’s victory was good news, though he joked that the “bad news” was: “In Joe Biden’s America, we just lost another truck driver.”

Durr’s past social media history has come under scrutiny since his victory. According to the New Jersey Globe, he has apologized for an anti-Muslim tweet in 2019 which he called Islam a “false religion” and Muhammad a “pedophile.”

“I support everybody’s right to worship in any manner they choose and to worship the God of their choice,” Durr said in his apology. “I support all people and I support everybody’s rights. That’s what I am here to do, work for the people and support their rights.”

