Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is the most popular politician in Texas, outperforming President Biden, Gov. Greg Abbott (R), and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), according to a Monday UT/TT poll.

Special Advisor to Cruz, Steve Guest, told Breitbart News the senator is “proud” to fight for Texans against the radical policies of Biden-Harris administration, which has advocated for amnesty and paying illegal aliens nearly $500,000 each after entering the country illegally during the Trump administration.

“For 10 months, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been pushing an agenda that hurts the people of Texas and the entire country,” Guest stated. “Sen. Ted Cruz is proud to lead the fight to pull this out country back from the edge of the abyss.”

While Biden has only a 35 percent approval rating in the state, Cruz weighs in at 45 percent, a margin of ten points. Biden also has a disapproval rating of 55 percent in Texas. Again, Cruz betters the president by 11 points.

Dragging down Biden’s polling numbers is his performance on coronavirus and border security. On the topic of the southern border crisis, only 22 percent approve of Biden’s performance while 63 percent disapprove. Biden is also underwater on coronavirus. Just 39 percent of Texas approve and 51 percent disapprove of Biden’s response to the virus.

