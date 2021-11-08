The far-left remained skeptical over the weekend that President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda will complete their designs of a utopia.

Late evening Friday and into early Saturday morning, the House approved much of Biden’s radical agenda with the support of 13 Republican House members. But the legislative push to enact the radical agenda still has hurdles to overcome. The Democrat party must still agree on all the proposed measures in Biden’s framework during the process of reconciliation between the House and Senate.

A few of the provisions with which the Democrat caucus must contend are the far-left’s measures that could usher in the envisioned utopia, such as include amnesty, tax increases, free childcare, increased subsidized prescription drugs, free pre-k, and paid leave.

But in order to garner support for those measures, “moderate” Democrats have demanded a score from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), which will indicate how much the American taxpayer would be taxed to pay for the far-left’s utopic vision. Though the White House has promised the far-left agenda would cost “zero” dollars, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania reported the plan will cost Americans an extra $2.42 trillion.

Wharton’s analysis has made some Democrats nervous the outstanding CBO score may be a high cost for Democrats to politically bear.

“What if the CBO score is not to their liking? What if the lobbying efforts that have been taking place over the last several months continue and someone decides they no longer want to support the BBB at the current level — if at all,” far-left Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) told the Washington Post about the “moderates'” hesitancy to vote for the massive tax and spend agenda.

Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) also expressed her concerns Sunday that Biden’s agenda, which passed in the House Friday, came with strings attached to moderates’ demands, threatening her hopes for the success of the transformative legislation.

“[T]here were many, many promises made to get to Friday’s passage,” she said. “Promises from mod Dems, House leadership, and the President himself. If those promises do not get fulfilled, it will make future passage of anything much more difficult.”

A far-left staffer echoed Ocasio-Cortez concerns and told The Early that radical Democrats are “incredibly pessimistic” about the legislation because compromise was achieved to move the legislation forward.

“We’re incredibly pessimistic and it’s hard to project strength and fortitude as each caucus we are all a part of individually ran us all over on Friday night,” the staffer said.

The compromise was reportedly achieved by Reps. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) and Jared Golden (D-ME) remaining uncommitted towards Biden’s reconciliation package “in its current form other than technical changes,” the Post reported.

Yet a far-left Democrat also said if his preferences are not included in the package, such as amnesty, he will try to torpedo the legislation. “If [reconciliation] comes back stripped down of all the immigration provisions, this congressman will find it very difficult, very problematic to vote for Build Back Better,” Rep. Lou Correa (D-CA) said.

Meanwhile, President Biden’s approval rating continues to remain at historic lows. Breitbart News reported Sunday evening the president’s approval rating is below 38 percent. Such a low approval is sure to increase the pressure on “moderates” to oppose Biden’s utopian agenda.

Biden’s low approval rating is likely to have played into Tuesday’s red wave, when Republicans racked up large victories across the nation, even winning a city attorney’s race in Seattle, Washington.

