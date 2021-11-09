Florida Reporting Fewer Coronavirus Cases than Pro-Mandate Blue States

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA - JUNE 14: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives to speak during a press conference at the Shul of Bal Harbour on June 14, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. The governor spoke about the two bills he signed HB 529 and HB 805. HB 805 ensures that volunteer ambulance services, …
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Florida is reporting fewer coronavirus cases than blue states despite the absence of intrusive mandates, according to the New York Times’ coronavirus tracker last updated Tuesday.

Florida is currently reporting a daily case average of 1,506 or seven cases per 100,000 — a decrease of 20 percent in the last two weeks. It is tied with both Georgia and Hawaii for having the lowest cases per 100,000, all standing at seven.

Meanwhile, blue states notorious for lockdowns and extended mask mandates are reporting significantly higher cases in terms of both daily case averages and cases per 100,000.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) Michigan, for example, is reporting a 4,881 daily case average, or 49 per capita. That reflects a 29 percent increase in the last two weeks. 

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks to members of the press about the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in Michigan and the vaccine availability before receiving a dose of the Pfizer Covid vaccine at Ford Field on April 6, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. As the US reaches a milestone in vaccinations, a surge of new Covid-19 cases has swept through the US with Michigan seeing the highest numbers of new cases. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to members of the press about the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in Michigan and the vaccine availability before receiving a dose of the Pfizer Covid vaccine at Ford Field on April 6, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

Gov. Tom Wolf’s (D) Pennsylvania is also reporting an increase in cases in the last two weeks, up by 17 percent. Overall, the Keystone State’s daily case average stands at 4,589 cases, or 36 per 100,000. Similarly, New York is reporting a 4,248 daily case average, or 22 cases per capita. That reflects an increase of 11 percent in the last two weeks as well. 

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf removes his mask before answering questions from the press. Governor Tom Wolf today announced a $225 million statewide grant program to support small businesses that were impacted by the COVID-19 public health crisis and subsequent business closure order. Harrisburg, PA — June 8, 2020

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf removes his mask before answering questions from the press. Governor Tom Wolf today announced a $225 million statewide grant program to support small businesses that were impacted by the COVID-19 public health crisis and subsequent business closure order. Harrisburg, PA — June 8, 2020.  (Flickr/Governor Tom Wolf)

California, which currently has certain mask mandates in place, is reporting four times the cases of Florida. Its daily average stands at 6,353, or 16 per capita — an increase of 61 percent in the last two weeks. 

Gov Gavin Newsom, left, speaks with journalists during a stop in Stockton, Calif., Thursday, June 4, 2020. Newsom's proposal to close the state's estimated $54.3 billion budget deficit is dramatically different than the proposal from the state Legislature. Lawmakers have scheduled a vote on the budget for June 15. At right is Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

Gov Gavin Newsom, left, speaks with journalists during a stop in Stockton, Calif., Thursday, June 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

Unlike Florida, which is reporting a drop in cases, several other states are reporting 14-day increase, including Colorado (+44 percent), New Mexico (+48 percent), Wisconsin (+29 percent), Rhode Island (+33 percent), and New Hampshire (+63 percent).

Notably, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who rose to the national spotlight for prioritizing freedom during the coronavirus pandemic and fighting against Biden’s coronavirus mandates, filed for reelection on November 5, vowing he has “only just begun to fight.”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.