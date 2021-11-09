Florida Reporting Fewer Coronavirus Cases than Pro-Mandate Blue States

Florida is reporting fewer coronavirus cases than blue states despite the absence of intrusive mandates, according to the New York Times’ coronavirus tracker last updated Tuesday.

Florida is currently reporting a daily case average of 1,506 or seven cases per 100,000 — a decrease of 20 percent in the last two weeks. It is tied with both Georgia and Hawaii for having the lowest cases per 100,000, all standing at seven.

Meanwhile, blue states notorious for lockdowns and extended mask mandates are reporting significantly higher cases in terms of both daily case averages and cases per 100,000.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) Michigan, for example, is reporting a 4,881 daily case average, or 49 per capita. That reflects a 29 percent increase in the last two weeks.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s (D) Pennsylvania is also reporting an increase in cases in the last two weeks, up by 17 percent. Overall, the Keystone State’s daily case average stands at 4,589 cases, or 36 per 100,000. Similarly, New York is reporting a 4,248 daily case average, or 22 cases per capita. That reflects an increase of 11 percent in the last two weeks as well.

California, which currently has certain mask mandates in place, is reporting four times the cases of Florida. Its daily average stands at 6,353, or 16 per capita — an increase of 61 percent in the last two weeks.

Unlike Florida, which is reporting a drop in cases, several other states are reporting 14-day increase, including Colorado (+44 percent), New Mexico (+48 percent), Wisconsin (+29 percent), Rhode Island (+33 percent), and New Hampshire (+63 percent).

Notably, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who rose to the national spotlight for prioritizing freedom during the coronavirus pandemic and fighting against Biden’s coronavirus mandates, filed for reelection on November 5, vowing he has “only just begun to fight.”